iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 1,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,712,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000.

