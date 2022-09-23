iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $115.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

