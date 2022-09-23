iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

