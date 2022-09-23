IoT Chain Market Cap Tops $48,700.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $48,700.00 and approximately $6,978.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

