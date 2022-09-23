Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

