Investors Buy High Volume of British American Tobacco Call Options (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 2,372 call options.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 4.2 %

BTI traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 80,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.