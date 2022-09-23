Investar Holding Co. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Investar has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Investar to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 11.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

