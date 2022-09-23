Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.