Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

