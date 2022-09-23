Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,867,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.79 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

