Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.04

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 42910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Invesco Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

