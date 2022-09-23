inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Shares Down 1.5%

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.99. 22,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 62,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

inTEST Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.90.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

