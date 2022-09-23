International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.23

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.23 ($7.91) and traded as high as GBX 680.30 ($8.22). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 669 ($8.08), with a volume of 23,109 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £264.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 654.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.31%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.