Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF stock remained flat at $150.31 during midday trading on Friday. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.54.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

