Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $15,367.20 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $15,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,083 shares in the company, valued at $92,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Olivier Marie sold 521 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $9,659.34.

On Monday, July 18th, Olivier Marie sold 209 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $4,324.21.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK opened at $14.28 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

