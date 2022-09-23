Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $18,604.56 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $18,604.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,325.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.67 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

