Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $18,604.56 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $18,604.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,325.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.67 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptiNose Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.