Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.49. 3,094,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,045. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.