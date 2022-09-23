Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $248,400.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,025,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,678,250.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $272,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $236,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

