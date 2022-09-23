Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Insider Buys $25,005.18 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macerich Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 787,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Macerich by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Macerich by 101.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.