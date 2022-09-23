Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $37,395.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director William M. Cook bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MATV stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $763.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

