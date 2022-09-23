Insider Buying: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Acquires C$155,856.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

