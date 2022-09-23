Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys £4,987.40 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Denise Cockrem bought 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34).

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 107.45 ($1.30) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.25 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £658.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

