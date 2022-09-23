Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,430 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $27,095.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,908,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,610.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 3,673 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $18,328.27.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

