Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ggcp, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $23,088.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,306 shares in the company, valued at $396,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $797.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

