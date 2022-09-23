Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ggcp, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $23,088.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,306 shares in the company, valued at $396,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $797.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $47.50.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
