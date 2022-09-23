Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000.

