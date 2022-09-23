Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $377,982.06 and $259,826.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,839,646 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

