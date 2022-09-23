Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.16

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.16 and last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.
Ingredion Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingredion (INGR)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.