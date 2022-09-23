Ingenta plc (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.45.
About Ingenta
