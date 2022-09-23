Ingenta plc (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.45.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

