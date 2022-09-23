Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 121,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 47,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

