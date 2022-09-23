IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $234.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

