IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $375.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

