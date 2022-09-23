IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.