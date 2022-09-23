IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.38 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $506,692,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.