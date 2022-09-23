IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

