IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Shares of EW opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

