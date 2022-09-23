IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,264 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 26.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.1% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

