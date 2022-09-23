IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.