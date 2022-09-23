IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.22 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

