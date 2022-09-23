Idena Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Idena has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,767,629 coins and its circulating supply is 59,755,022 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.