Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $489.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.98. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.
In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
