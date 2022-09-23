HSBC Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €2,300.00 ($2,346.94). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADYEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Adyen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,183.57.

Adyen stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

