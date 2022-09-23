HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

