Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

