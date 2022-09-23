Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $947.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 947 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 947 ($11.44), with a volume of 9084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($11.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £756.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,144.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,274.99.

Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Hill & Smith

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,555 ($59,877.96).

About Hill & Smith

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.