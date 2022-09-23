Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $947.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 947 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 947 ($11.44), with a volume of 9084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($11.91).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Hill & Smith Trading Down 4.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £756.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,144.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,274.99.
Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Hill & Smith
In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,555 ($59,877.96).
About Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
