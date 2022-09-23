Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.5% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 367,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 159,399 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964,675. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

