HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0053 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.