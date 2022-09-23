Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €61.56 ($62.82) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.13.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.