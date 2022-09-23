Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,098.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,148.53. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($11.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,485 ($17.94). The company has a market cap of £79.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henderson Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,420 ($12,590.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

