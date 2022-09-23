Head to Head Contrast: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Benitec Biopharma and Frequency Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,975.98%. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 427.78%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than Frequency Therapeutics.

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A -198.38% -152.09% Frequency Therapeutics N/A -75.09% -52.03%

Volatility & Risk

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Frequency Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $70,000.00 37.95 -$18.21 million ($119.63) 0.00 Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 4.51 -$84.69 million ($2.63) -0.68

Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frequency Therapeutics beats Benitec Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

