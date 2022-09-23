Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.58

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $14.85. Hawaiian shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 504,646 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Melius started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $720.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after buying an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its position in Hawaiian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 234,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

